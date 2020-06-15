Kenny Chesney postpones ‘Chillaxification Tour’ concert at Busch Stadium until 2021

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – AUGUST 11: Musician Kenny Chesney performs during the Brothers of the Sun tour at MetLife Stadium on August 11, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Kenny Chesney concert scheduled at Busch Stadium is being postponed until next year. Current tickets are valid for the rescheduled Chillaxification Tour dates. Chesney is now scheduled to play the stadium on July 10, 2021.

There are 18 venues with the same lineup of special guests: Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

The shows set for Houston and San Antonio in 2020 are unable to be rescheduled for 2021. Ticket holders who are unable to attend the rescheduled shows have 30 days from today’s date to request a refund at the point of purchase.

Kenny Chesney 2021 Chillaxification Tour:

May 1 – Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Fla.

May 8 – Miller Park – Milwaukee, Wis.

May 15 – Nissan Stadium – Nashville, Tenn.

May 22 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Ga.

May 29 – Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Mo.

June 5 – U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, Minn.

June 12 – Heinz Field – Pittsburgh, Pa.

June 19 – Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pa.

June 26 – Soldier Field – Chicago, Ill.

July 3 – Bobcat Stadium – Bozeman, Mont.

July 10 – Busch Stadium – St. Louis, Mo.

July 17 – CenturyLink Field – Seattle, Wash.

July 24 – SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, Calif.

July 31 – Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, Colo.

August 7 – AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas

August 14 – Ford Field – Detroit, Mich.

August 21 – MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, N.J.

Aug 27 & 28 – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, Mass.