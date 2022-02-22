Ketamine therapy treating depression and other mental health issues

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The pandemic created an epidemic of depression. But psychiatrists say ketamine is helping people much more than anti-depressants.

Brian Stone, 37, allowed our cameras to watch his ketamine infusion at Radiance Ketamine Clinic in Brentwood. Stone’s goal is to be happy.

He’s battled depression his entire life. He’s tried medication and other therapies but nothing worked. A ketamine infusion through an IV takes about 40 minutes. It is similar to psychedelic drugs, but it’s not considered a true psychedelic.

Doctors have used it for years in larger doses in surgery for anesthesia. When a patient is taking ketamine, doctors say they are able to look deep inside themselves and find love and forgiveness.

Ketamine infuses the brain with glutamate. It acts as a fertilizer for the brain in helping to break old habits.

Mental health professionals are seeing people who have suffered from chronic depression for years get immediate relief. Some patients who can’t get iv infusions use ketamine nasal spray and lozenges. Ketamine is now being used for bipolar disorder, OCD, and other addictions.