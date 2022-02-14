Kevin Hart to perform new material in St. Louis this fall

ST. LOUIS – Comedian Kevin Hart is bringing his Reality Check 2022 Tour to St. Louis this fall.
Hart will perform at the Enterprise Center on Saturday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. They range from $46.50 to $156.50. Click here to purchase. A special Live Nation presale begins on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and ends on Thursday at 10 p.m.
This is Hart’s first major tour in four years. It begins on July 2 and ends on October 1.
There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!”, Hart said.