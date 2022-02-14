Kevin Hart to perform new material in St. Louis this fall

attends CinemaCon 2016 as Universal Pictures Invites You to an Exclusive Product Presentation Highlighting its Summer of 2016 and Beyond at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 13, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ST. LOUIS – Comedian Kevin Hart is bringing his Reality Check 2022 Tour to St. Louis this fall.

Hart will perform at the Enterprise Center on Saturday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. They range from $46.50 to $156.50. Click here to purchase. A special Live Nation presale begins on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and ends on Thursday at 10 p.m.

This is Hart’s first major tour in four years. It begins on July 2 and ends on October 1.

There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!”, Hart said.