ST. LOUIS — Kentucky Fried Chicken is adding chicken nuggets to menus nationwide next week. This move comes after removing popcorn chicken and several other items last month. The fast food chain says that the new nugget will be made with white meat and features Colonel Sanders’ original secret seasoning.

“As the original fried chicken experts, we’re introducing a chicken nugget made the way only KFC can – hand-breaded with our distinctive Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices,” states KFC Chief Marketing Officer Nick Chavez.

Customers can expect to see the nuggets in stores and at the drive-thru starting on March 27. KFC has been testing the new menu item at locations throughout 2022.

The price starts at $3.49 and comes in orders of five, eight, 12, or 36 pieces. KFC dipping sauces like Honey BBQ, ranch, honey mustard, buffalo ranch, and more are available. Combo meals come with fries, a biscuit, and a medium drink.

In February, KFC said that they were changing the menu to make room for new products. Other items removed include Kentucky Fried Chicken Wings, Nashville hot sauce, strawberry lemonade, and chocolate chip cookies.