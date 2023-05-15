ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is working to free convicted murderer Christopher Dunn. He has been in prison for more than 30 years for a murder that Gardner believes Dunn did not commit.

Dunn was sentenced to life plus 90 years in prison in the 1990 murder of Recco Rogers. The teen was allegedly killed over a gang affiliation. Gardner says that there is clear and convincing evidence that shows he was wrongly convicted.

She filed a motion on Friday and released a statement saying she is hopeful his conviction is set aside for the sake of Dunn, his family, and the people of the city of St. Louis.

In 2021, family and friends of Chris Dunn went to the Missouri state capital to protest his sentence. Dunn says he is innocent and claims it would have been legally better if he had been sentenced to death.

KCTV reports that no physical evidence linked Dunn to the crime. The trial hinged on testimony of a 12 and 14-year-olds. They have since admitted that they were not telling the truth.