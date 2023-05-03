ST. LOUIS – As challenges mount for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, FOX 2 has learned that she is enrolled in a nursing program at St. Louis University.

Gardner faces legal battles through quo warranto and indirect criminal contempt cases, along with a growing number of prosecutors resigning from her office. It’s a situation some in court proceedings have dubbed a “rudderless ship of chaos.”

FOX 2 learned that Gardner, while serving as circuit attorney, enrolled in courses at Saint Louis University. It’s unclear when exactly she began enrolling in these courses, though it came sometime since she became circuit attorney.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office released the following statement:

“Circuit Attorney Gardner believes the issues in our criminal justice system often relate to our broken healthcare system. After serving as a line attorney at the Circuit Attorney’s Office and seeing firsthand the underlying issues that drive crime, she became a Registered Nurse. She continues to stay current with classes at Saint Louis University to add to her training and advance her mission at the CAO. The Circuit Attorney has done this at great personal cost to her time with her family and loved ones. Any suggestion that she is not fully committed to her duties as Circuit Attorney is blatantly false.”

Meanwhile, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has called for a 5 p.m. news conference Wednesday to update on the latest proceedings in his quo warranto case against Gardner.