TRANSGENDER BANS

On the first day back from spring break, senators started debating legislation that would ban gender-affirming care for minors. This comes after the upper chamber adjourned a day early for spring break, leaving some GOP members “disappointed” the Senate did not come to a vote. When the Senate gaveled in Monday at 4 p.m., the bill came back up for debate. A filibuster by Democrats for nearly 13 hours went overnight into early Tuesday morning. Just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, members gave first round approval to two different bills aimed at the transgender community.

One bill, the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” would require transgender athletes to play on the same team that matches the sex on their birth certificate. This would apply to private, charter and public schools and in the collegiate level.

The next bill, the “Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act” would prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming care for minors, which means physicians would not be able to prescribe puberty blockers or hormone treatments.

The compromise was that minors already going through the transition process would be allowed to continue after the law would go into effect. Surgeries would not be allowed under the exception.

Another piece to the two bills, a sunset that would expire in four years. This means that the provision regarding hormone treatments and puberty blockers and the transgender athletes bill would need to be address by lawmakers before August 2027, or the laws would expire.

Both bills were passed by the Senate Thursday morning and now head to the House, where the House Speaker says this topic is a priority.

AG EMERGENCY RULE

This all comes as Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced this week, he’s filing an emergency rule restricting doctors from providing gender affirming care. The rule would require an 18-month waiting period for gender-affirming treatments for minors. The rule has not yet been filed, but his office says it will include informing patients that the FDA has warned that puberty blockers can lead to brain swelling and blindness and ensure that patients have received a full psychological or psychiatric assessment of at least 15 separate hourly sessions over at least 18 months.

Since the rule has not yet been filed, care is still ongoing in the state. Bailey’s office says the rule could be filed in the coming days. This week, Bailey’s office also launched an online form for reports of questionable gender transition interventions. His office says this stems from an investigation into the St. Louis Pediatric Transgender Center at Children’s Hospital.

SPORTS BETTING

The Missouri House approved sports betting this week, allowing those 21 and older to place a wager on their favorite sports team. This comes as all of Missouri’s surrounding states have already approved sports betting, causing many Missourians to cross state lines to place their wager. There would be a 10% tax on wagers that would go to the state’s education fund and to a compulsive gambling program.

The bill now heads to the Senate where in years passed, similar legislation has died. A big reason for that is video lottery terminals (VLTs) found in gas stations and truck stops. Some GOP members want to regulate VLTs and expand them across the state, while others say it needs to be a separate piece of legislation all together. Senate President Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said Thursday he’s not sure whether sports betting will pass this year either.

TAX CUT

The House also passed legislation this week that would reduce the state’s income tax, eliminate the tax on social security and cut corporate taxes. The bill would lower Missouri’s income tax from 4.9% to 4.5% with triggers after that to cut the tax down to 4.05%. Corporate taxes, currently 4%, would be cut to 2% starting next year, then after certain revenue thresholds are met, removing the tax all together. This legislation has a price tag of $1.3 billion.

This comes after members came back for a special session this fall, called by the governor, to reduce the state’s income tax down to 4.5%. Many Democrats are concerned how this could affect the state in the future, and say instead of cutting taxes, Missouri should be spending money on needs like increasing teacher pay and paying state workers more. Republicans say this would provide more relief to Missourians and put more money in their pocket. The bill now heads to the Senate.

STATE BUDGET

Next week, the House will debate the state’s budget for next fiscal year. Gov. Mike Parson’s request to lawmakers was a nearly $51 billion budget, the largest in state history. During the House Budget Committee markup this week, the chairman removed $860 million to widen I-70, $78 million for childcare subsidies, $56 million for universal pre-k and $4.5M for state aid to libraries.

The chairman said he cut the funding for libraries after the Missouri Association of School Librarians and the Missouri Library Association filed a lawsuit regarding a state law that bans certain materials from schools. The House’s version, which passed out of committee early Friday morning, cuts Parson’s request by $2.6 billion. The General Assembly is required to have the budget to the governor’s desk by the end of the day on May 5.

NURSES AND COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT

All but one of the state’s counties are in a health professional shortage, and that’s why nurse practitioners are asking lawmakers to change state law to help combat this deficit. Under current state law, advanced practice registered nurses (APRN) are required to in be in a collaborative practice agreement, which means nurse practitioners have a physician nearby to do their job.

Nurses came to Jefferson City Wednesday to tell lawmakers that if this restriction is lifted, patients will have better access to care. Nearly 40 other states have already lifted the restriction on nurse practitioners. The two bills to change the state’s law are waiting to be debated in the House and the Senate. Session ends May 12.