ST. LOUIS – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has dropped his quo warranto lawsuit against Kim Gardner, one day after she resigned from duties as the St. Louis Circuit Attorney.

Bailey originally filed a writ of quo warranto against Gardner on Feb. 23, accusing her of neglecting her duties as circuit attorney. He amended his petition last month to include additional allegations of neglect.

Gardner, after mounting legal challenges, stepped down from office on Tuesday, nearly two weeks ahead of her intended target date of June 1.

A court document obtained by FOX 2 on Wednesday says the quo warranto case was “voluntarily” dismissed “without prejudice.” Bailey told FOX 2 earlier in May that he planned to move forward with the lawsuit as long as Gardner was still in office.

When filing an amended quo warranto in March, Bailey said his office had interviewed multiple witnesses, reviewed court files, and analyzed more than 30,000 documents and pieces of data from the St Louis City Circuit Court and the Comptroller’s Office. His 121-page petition claimed that Gardner knowingly and willfully failed to do her duties as a prosecutor in many ways.

Earlier on Wednesday, a criminal contempt case against Gardner had also been dropped. Gov. Mike Parson will appoint a replacement in the near future to finish out Gardner’s term through next year. For now, his general counsel, Evan Rodriguez, is serving as the acting interim St. Louis Circuit Attorney.