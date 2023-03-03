ST. LOUIS – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has issued subpoenas for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green.

The subpoenas come nearly one week after Bailey filed paperwork to remove St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from her office. A spokesperson from Bailey’s office tells FOX 2 he is “upholding his commitment to move as expeditiously as possible to remove Circuit Attorney Gardner for her willful neglect of office.”

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Bailey has requested Jones and Green to appear in court on March 13.

Jones and Green are asked to provide documentation of any communications they have had with Kim Gardner from January 2017 to March 2023. That includes messages sent from personal and government-issued devices. Green is also being asked for documentation of payments for several private attorneys with ties to Gardner.

Last week, Bailey filed a writ of quo warranto against Kim Gardner, accusing her of neglecting her duties as circuit attorney. Gardner was also issued a subpeona Thursday on behalf of Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick.

Outrage against Gardner stems from an incident last month, in which an out-of-town teenager suffered a life-changing injury due to a driver who was out on bond awaiting trial for armed robbery.

Janae Edmondson, 17, was visiting St. Louis with her family for a volleyball tournament. The family was walking in downtown St. Louis when a speeding driver failed to yield and collided with another vehicle. That second vehicle struck Edmondson, who has had both of her legs amputated since the crash.

The man accused in the crash, 21-year-old Daniel Riley, was out on bond from a 2020 armed robbery case. Last August, he was given a personal recognizance bond that required him to be tracked by GPS and stay at home. Court records show he violated house arrest dozens of times leading up to the crash.

Gardner’s office contends that prosecutors asked for higher bonds several times, though judges denied such requests. She says the most recent effort to address Riley’s bond conditions came in January 2023, though says “there was no response” upon asking the court for a hearing date over Riley’s bond.