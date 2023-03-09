ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s chief trial assistant for the circuit attorney’s office is leaving.

Marvin Teer announced that he decided to step away from the office. This comes as the office is facing immense pressure and scrutiny from the Missouri legislature and the attorney general’s office.

Teer had defended St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and her office for how they handled Daniel Riley’s ankle monitor violations. On Feb. 18, Riley crashed into another vehicle, and that second vehicle hit 17-year-old Janae Edmondson, causing her to lose both legs.

The reason for Teer’s departure is unknown at this moment.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office released the following statement about Teer’s resignation:

“Judge Marvin Teer has been an invaluable leader at the CAO, and has led his team with integrity. Judge Teer will continue to be an asset to the office and as the office transitions his role, he will continue to provide support. We wish him the best as he transitions from our office to spend more time with his family.”