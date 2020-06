ST. LOUIS – The Kinloch Fire Protection district has shared an update on 20-year-old Arlydia Bufford who was shot at the Applebee’s in St. John.

Bufford is still in critical condition but has been taken off a ventilator and is breathing on her own. She is able to speak and is aware of her surroundings.

She even asked her mom to bring her some black socks, the fire districted reported.

Fox 2 will continue to provide updates as they come in.