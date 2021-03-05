King of Queens cast reunites for special to honor late Jerry Stiller

ST. LOUIS– The King of Queens cast is getting together for a reunion to honor the late series star Jerry Stiller. The official The King of Queens Twitter account announced the reunion March 12 with a Facebook Premiere.
Entertainment Weekly said it is teaming up with the cast for a special charity reunion table read. The event will also raise money and awareness for a cause close to Stiller’s heart. It’s the Henry Street Settlement, a social services, health care, and arts organization that serves the New York City area.
The show will include Kevin James, Leah Remini, Victor Williams, Gary Valentine, Patton Oswalt, and several other cast members.