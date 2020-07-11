Kinloch Community Cleanup taking place Saturday, July 11

KINLOCH, Mo. – The Kinloch Fire Department called for volunteers to help clean up the historic suburb Saturday morning.

You could see living room and bedroom furniture in an alley leading to Kinloch Park. Every 50 feet, you could see the same piles.

Alana Marie produced “The Kinloch Doc”. She said she wanted her kids to know the greatness of this historically-Black neighborhood. Kinloch fell into disrepair after the expansion of Lambert Airport into the area. But, people like Marie still live there. They want the area to be beautiful for the families.

The Kinloch Fire Department will help with the community cleanup. But, firefighters will be working with Arlydia Bufford on their heart. She was shot and seriously injured in June, in an Applebee’s in St. John. Another woman was injured. One other woman died.

Kinloch Fire Chief Kevin Stewart said he wanted Bufford to have a beautiful neighborhood ready for when she gets discharged from the hospital.

If you want to help, the department is looking for equipment donations. You will also need to bring a mask and gloves.

The Kinloch Community Cleanup is happening at Kinloch Park (5541 Mable Ave.) on July 11th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit Facebook @Fighting43