Kirkwood Farmers Market opens with social distancing guidelines

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – The Kirkwood Farmers Market is hosting a soft opening from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

They’re asking people to wear masks and practice social distancing while doing their shopping. There will be a limit on the number of shoppers allowed in the facility and customers will have to use sanitizer when they enter and leave.

Summit Produce will be the only vendor on Saturday and is located on East Argonne Dr. and Taylor Avenue. They’ll have everything from fresh fruit and veggies to meats, plants and more.

The market hopes to have more vendors out next Saturday.