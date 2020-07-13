Kirkwood High School football player tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – A Kirkwood High School student who plays on the school’s football team has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kirkwood’s Superintendent, Dr. David Ulrich said the high school has required their student-athletes to work and play in specific groups in order to be social distanced.

The parent of the Kirkwood High School student notified the school of their child’s positive test. Head football coach, Farrell Shelton then called the players and families of the student-athletes who worked out in that specific workout group. They will all be quarantined for 14 days.