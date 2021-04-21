Kirkwood High School hosts its second graduation parade Sunday

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Kirkwood High School will hold their second annual high school graduation parade on Sunday with the help of the Kirkwood Missouri Police Department.
The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. and runs in between Kirkwood High School on Dougherty Ferry Road and South Geyer Road at Big Bend.
The following roads will be closed during the parade:
- Northbound Geyer from Big Bend to West Essex
- Westbound Essex from Geyer to Chopin
- Northbound Chopin to Eastbound Dougherty Ferry
- Eastbound Dougherty Ferry from Chopin to the High School
Streets running east and west that intersect with Geyer between Big Bend to West Essex will not be able to cross Geyer. Those traveling eastbound, west of Geyer, will be able to move southbound on Geyer.
Kirkwood’s first graduation parade was May 9, 2020