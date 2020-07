ST. LOUIS - The community continues to show their support for a firefighter injured in a shooting last month inside a St. Louis County Applebee's.

Sunday people came together to participate in a boot camp at a Kinloch Park for Kinloch firefighter 20-year-old Arlydia Bufford. The event was organized by Elizabeth McCormick, a St Louis City firefighter, to help raise funds for Bufford and her family during her recovery.