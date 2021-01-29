Kirkwood man, former UAW official, sentenced for embezzlement scheme

ST. LOUIS, Mo–The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan in Detroit announced Thursday that Edward “Nick” Robinson, the former President of the United Auto Workers Midwest CAP and the former Director of the UAW Labor and Employment Training Corporation, was sentenced to 12 months in prison and could pay $342,000 in restitution following his embezzlement conviction in a case involving other union officials.

Court records say Robinson and other top UAW officials conspired since 2010 to embezzle funds through schemes such as submitting false vouchers for conference expenses. The money would then be spent on personal expenses and “lavish entertainment”. Robinson would later come forward and work undercover with authorities to help obtain information needed to secure convictions against two former UAW Presidents.

“The Court’s sentence today demonstrates that individuals who accept responsibility and engage in extraordinary and significant efforts to aid in the investigation of criminal activity will receive a reduced sentence,” said United States Attorney Matthew Schneider. “The Court’s sentence also ensures that full restitution will be paid to the UAW and its membership for Robinson’s criminal activity.”

Robinson will also pay the IRS for back taxes.