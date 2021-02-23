Kirkwood police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – The Kirkwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Savannah Walker.
Police say Savannah was last seen by family members on Friday, Feb. 19 , 2021, at approximately 3:30 PM at her residence in the 400 block of Meacham.
She left on foot without letting others know where she was going.
Savannah is 13-years-old, 5’ 04”, and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Looney Tunes sweatshirt and blue jeans.
The Kirkwood Police Department asks if anyone has seen or heard from Savannah, please contact them at 314-822-5858.