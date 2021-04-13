Kirkwood receives $1.5 million grant to renovate historic train station

Amtrak train pulling into Kirkwood on its way to Kansas City.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – East-West Gateway Council of Governments awarded a Transportation Alternatives program grant to the City of Kirkwood for $1.5 million.

This grant will be used for the Historic Kirkwood Train Station Restoration project that the city and the Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation are taking on.

Some of the updates to the train station include a new roof, heating and cooling system, window restoration, door restoration, ADA-compliant restrooms, ticket counter, accessory storage building, and a covered exterior platform for train passengers.

The project will take $4.6 million to complete. So far, $2,268,367 has been raised. This is the station’s first renovation since 1941.

Construction is planned to start in 2024. The Train Station Foundation is still accepting donations through a GoFundMe page among other fundraisers.

Donations can also be mailed to this address:
The Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation
101 W Argonne Drive
Kirkwood, MO 63122

Click here for the donation form.

