Kirkwood Schnucks remodel expected to be complete by mid-summer

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – A Schnucks store in Kirkwood is undertaking a complete remodel.

Schnucks said the store located at 10233 Manchester Road will get an updated exterior and a “fresh new look” inside.

There will be a “new produce department, kombucha on tap, a self-service nut butter section and an expanded grab ‘n go meal section.”

The update comes with a “Food Hall” concept that features The Shaved Duck, Seoul Taco and The Greek Kitchen. Customers will also be able to pick up streetwear items from Arch Apparel while they are at the Kirkwood store.

Schnucks expects the remodel to be finished by the mid-summer.

“We’re proud to serve the Kirkwood community and surrounding areas and are thrilled to bring these great new features to their neighborhood Schnucks,” Schnucks Kirkwood Manager Heidi Johnson said. “We ask for our customers to ‘pardon our dust’ and appreciate their patience as we work to bring them an exciting shopping experience.”

