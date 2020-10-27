Kirkwood School District announces in-person learning plan for high school

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – The Kirkwood School District (KSD) Board of Education approved an in-person learning plan for Kirkwood High School( (KHS) Monday, Oct. 26.

According to the KSD, the in-person learning option is very similar to the elementary and middle school model.

On Nov. 5 and 6, only KHS 9th-grade students opting for in-person classes will be on campus.

Grades 10 through 12 will remain virtual until Monday, Nov. 9 when everyone is welcomed back to campus.

KHS has scheduled two “pause days” to allow schools and staff time to prepare for the transition.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News