Kirkwood elementary students will get daily, in-person classes in approved plan

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – After a fallout with parents in the Kirkwood School District has voted on a plan to transition from online learning to in-person learning.

Our partners at the Post- Dispatch report there is now the option to return to class beginning October 21. Parents who prefer to keep their students at home with virtual learning can still choose that option.

The school district is also adding safety protocols like disposable food supplies, no hand trash cans, and disinfectant supplies.

The school board voted to postpone its return- to- school plan until they had more time to review it on Monday evening. That decision lead up to hundreds of e-mails and almost a hundred Facebook posts from parents who were disappointed that the plan was not voted on and wanted to know when students would go back to class.

Now the students have the option to be in class Monday through Thursday with in-person learning Friday. The board will consider in-person learning for middle and high school students later in the fall.



