Kirkwood Walmart robbery suspect shoots accomplice before police chase

Brandon Burton

EUREKA, Mo. – A man is facing charges after leading police on a 45-minute police chase from the Walmart in Kirkwood Sunday morning. They say that Brandon Burton, 29, also shot his accomplice after an argument broke out in his car.

St. Louis County Police say that Burton and another man were involved in a robbery at the Kirkwood Walmart on Sunday. They got into an argument that turned physical while driving away from the scene. The disagreement was about what happed at the Walmart.

Police say that Burton stopped his car off of an exit on Interstate 44 to remove the other man from his vehicle. He then shot the man several times.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound just after 9:00 a.m. in the 5300 block of Fox Creek Road in Eureka. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated. His injuries required surgery.

A witness gave police a description of the suspect and the vehicle. Police located the vehicle, a white Nissan Sentra, near Highway 109 and Highway AB. The suspect led police on a pursuit through Wildwood, Ballwin, Pacific, and Gray Summit.

Burton later crashed the vehicle into a telephone pole near Highway O and Highway AT in Franklin County. He was placed under arrest with a woman and confessed to the shooting and being involved in the earlier incident at Wal Mart.