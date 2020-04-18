Klobuchar sidesteps the Biden running mate question: ‘I’m just not going to engage in hypotheticals’

Amy Klobuchar on Saturday sidestepped the question of whether she’d accept a position as Joe Biden‘s running mate, even as other women in her party have been quick to raise their hands.

Asked by CNN’s Michael Smerconish whether she would be open to the role if offered, the Minnesota senator deflected, saying she was not going to “engage in hypotheticals” and that Biden, who served as vice president to Barack Obama, “knows what it takes to be a good vice president. He’s going to make that decision.”

“My answer has been the same from the very beginning which is, right now I am focused on my state. I am focused on our country, leading the effort so we can vote in November,” Klobuchar said in the remote interview. “I’m just not going to engage in hypotheticals. And I know one thing for sure, Joe Biden was a great vice president. He knows what it takes to be a good vice president. He’s going to make that decision. “

The former vice president and de facto Democratic presidential nominee has committed to picking a woman as his running mate and has expressed openness to choosing one of his former 2020 rivals, including Klobuchar, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and California Sen. Kamala Harris. Warren has said she would accept, if chosen, and Harris has said she’d be “honored.”

Biden has also expressed interest in choosing former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as a potential pick. Abrams too said she would be “honored” to be chosen, going as far to say she would make “excellent running mate.”

And Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with Sen. Catherine Masto-Cortez and Sen. Maggie Hassan have all been mentioned in conversations by the former vice president.

Multiple leaders in Biden’s orbit have pushed him to select a black woman, the most vocal being South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, an influential congressman and third highest-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives who played the Kingmaker in the South Carolina primary. Clyburn issued a week-of endorsement that helped Biden secure a nearly 30-point win, vaulting him into Super Tuesday.

But Klobuchar was the first of the 2020 women to endorse Biden, announcing her decision the same day she left the presidential race in early March. Biden was still jockeying Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for the party’s support at the time. Sanders has since suspended his campaign and vowed to help Biden beat President Donald Trump.

Klobuchar, who appeared alongside the Biden’s and her family, during a Biden rally in Texas in March said, “It is up to us, all of us, to put our country back together, to heal this country and then to build something even greater.”

“I believe we can do this together, and that is why today I am ending my campaign and endorsing Joe Biden for president,” she said at the time.

Klobuchar has also already campaigned for the former vice president in Minnesota, helping him best Sanders in that primary by more than eight points.