KMOX is replaying the Cards amazing 2011 ‘comeback’ season after COVID-19 delays baseball

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The “Voice of St. Louis” will be replaying broadcasts of the 2011 season starting Monday. Coronavirus has delayed the start of Major League Baseball’s 2020 season and canceled spring training.

Now, KMOX will be playing every game from “one the greatest comeback seasons in baseball history” every day of the week.

The games start at 6:15 pm on weekdays. Saturday pre-game shows start at 6:00 pm and Sunday shows start at noon. You can also download the Radio.com app to listen to the broadcasts.