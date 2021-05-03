KMOX’s new show “St. Louis Talks” replacing Rush Limbaugh’s show begins today

ST. LOUIS – KMOX launches a new radio show Monday, May 3 called “St. Louis Talks.”

It’s co-hosted by Carol Daniel, Ryan Wrecker, and Bo Matthews.

Daniel is an award-winning anchor and reporter. She most recently celebrated her 26th anniversary with the station. Now, her title is Talk Show Host.

“I actually did meet with my program director and said if you would have me, I would love to do the show,” Daniel said.

The program will focus on local issues.

It fills the time slot where Rush Limbaugh had been broadcasting for decades from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each weekday.

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino is replacing Rush at other stations who are not producing local content.

“We look forward to Carol, Ryan, and Bo working in tandem with the KMOX newsroom to report and react on local, regional and national topics that affect our community as we continue building on our position as the voice of St. Louis,” writes Becky Domyan, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy St. Louis.

“We want to explore this region in a way that KMOX used to many, many decades ago. That’s who we are, that’s who we were, the voice of St. Louis,” Daniel said.

Weekday schedule of KMOX programming:

2:00 am – 4:00 am: Our American Stories

4:00 am – 5:00 am: America in the Morning

5:00 am – 8:30 am: Total Information AM

8:30 am – 11:00 am: The Charlie Brennan Show with Amy Marxkors

11:00 am – 2:00 pm: St. Louis Talks

2:00 pm – 6:00 pm: The Dave Glover Show