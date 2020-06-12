Know Before You Go: I-270 in north St. Louis County will be closed this weekend

ST. LOUIS – Drivers who take Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County should brace for long delays this weekend.

Starting at 9:00 p.m. Friday crews will close all lanes of eastbound and westbound I-270 near Old Halls Ferry Road to allow crews to remove the Old Halls Ferry Bridge.

Traffic will be directed through the entrance and exit ramps near Old Halls Ferry Road. Road work should wrap up around 5:00 a.m. Monday, June 15.

To learn more about the project and detours, go to www.i270north.org

