Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 860 deaths/ 15,390 cases IL: 6,185 deaths/ 130,603 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Know Before You Go: I-270 in north St. Louis County will be closed this weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Drivers who take Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County should brace for long delays this weekend.

Starting at 9:00 p.m. Friday crews will close all lanes of eastbound and westbound I-270 near Old Halls Ferry Road to allow crews to remove the Old Halls Ferry Bridge.

Traffic will be directed through the entrance and exit ramps near Old Halls Ferry Road. Road work should wrap up around 5:00 a.m. Monday, June 15.

To learn more about the project and detours, go to www.i270north.org

Check our interactive traffic map to see the latest road conditions, constructions, and closures. Download the FOX 2 News app for traffic alerts on your phone or tablet.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News