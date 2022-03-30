CREVE COEUR, Mo. – The only Kosher meat market serving a major portion of the Midwest is up for sale. Kohn’s Kosher Meat & Restaurant Deli on Old Olive Street Road in St. Louis County is listed for $875,000 the real estate is selling for $1.4 million. There is also an option to lease the location.

The business is known for its “killer pastrami sandwiches.” Lenny Kohn, 64, tells the Jewish Light that he is not ready to retire but wants to do something on a smaller scale. His children are not interested in taking over the family business. He says that you can walk in and make a great salary from day one.

The 10,540 square foot building is located on a one-acre lot in Creve Coeur. It has a full-service deli with kosher groceries and wine. There are also kitchens for meat, dairy, and parve. Plus a bakery kitchen for retail and wholesale production.

Kohn’s produces kosher meals for several airlines and hospitals. They also make meals for food carts at the home stadiums of the Cardinals, Blues, and Royals.

They are the only kosher meat market between the East coast, Denver, Chicago, and Atlanta. Their national presence and e-commerce operation brought in $400,000 in revenue in 2021.

There is seating for over 75 people in the café and outdoor dining area.

Interested in this property? Contact David A. Wright with Lawyers Realt at 314-422-1689 or visit lawyersrealtyco.com.