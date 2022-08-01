ST. LOUIS – An advisory for a missing adult was issued Friday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident took place at 11104 Marly Drive around 4:30 p.m. The missing person is Craig Scott Dedoyard. A 74-year-old, 5’8″, 165-pound white male with blading grey hair, green eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans.

Dedoyard has had early cases of Alzheimer’s, memory loss, and dementia. Reports said that he’s been feeling depressed due to a recent death of a friend. Around a week ago, Dedoyard left his home and got lost. He walked for multiple hours before he was found and taken to a hospital for dehydration.

If you have any information related to endangered missing people, dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.