Illinois is at a crossroad ahead of the primary election on June 28. Inflation, a surge in crime, the Covid-19 pandemic and the possible end of Roe v. Wade are just some of the issues facing residents across the state.

Tuesday, three Illinois Republicans hoping to unseat Governor JB Pritzker will face-off in a debate on WGN.

State senator Darren Bailey, businessman Gary Rabine and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan will meet for one hour starting at 7 p.m.

These three candidates have met WGN’s eligibility requirements. Candidate Richard Irvin was also invited to participate, but declined.

The debate will air on WGN-TV in Chicago along with nine other Nexstar and mission stations across the state plus a partner station is Southern Illinois. It will also be livestreamed on the WGN9+ streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV; as well as WGNTV.com/Live; the WGN-TV News mobile app; and broadcast on WGN Radio.

How to Watch:

The Illinois Republican Primary Governor Debate

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday

WGN-TV in Chicago

WCIA-TV (CBS) in Champaign

WMBD-TV (CBS) in Peoria/Bloomington

WQRF-TV (FOX) in Rockford

WCIX-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Springfield/Decatur

WHBF-TV (CBS) in Rock Island-Moline

KPLR-TV (CW) in St. Louis, MO

KLJB-TV (FOX) in Rock Island/Moline, IL, WAWV-TV (ABC) in Terre Haute, IN

WYZZ-TV (FOX) in Peoria/Bloomington

WSIL-TV (ABC) in Carterville, IL.



From the economy to crime to education, the pandemic and more each candidate will have 30 to 60-seconds to answer the question given to them.

The candidates will also be given time for rebuttals and clarification, at the host’s discretion.

Illinois primary Election Day is June 28. Early voting is already underway.

The winner of the republican gubernatorial primary will face JB Pritzker in November.

To register to vote, please visit https://ova.elections.il.gov/