County Executive says St. Charles County to gradually reopen for business

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – St. Charles County ranks third in the state in cases and deaths related to COVID-19. It’s third behind St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

St. Charles County Executive said his county will honor the governor’s plan to reopen Monday.

County Executive Steve Ehlmann said he’s moving forward because the numbers back his decision.

“We experienced a 14 days period of the number of cases declined,” said Steve Ehlmann, St. Charles County Executive.

With graphs and charts, he showed why he believes it’s safe to reopen.

“The fact of the matter is we are bending the curve in St. Charles County. We still have a lot of work to do that’s why we’re not totally eliminating all the restrictions.”

He said social distancing will continue. He wants better and more coronavirus testing, as well as contact tracing of those who are infected.

Some people are excited to be able to go out for dinner again, instead of takeout. Others remain concerned.

“I think I’ll be out there to support the local business to be honest,” said Judi Meredith.

“I would like it to open but there’s still that uncertainty of can I get it,” said Lois Umland.

“It’s going to be a slow gradual process, and this is just the beginning of the process,” said Ehlmann.

He said St. Charles County has had a lower number of cases compared to St. Louis City and St. Louis County.