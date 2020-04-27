County executive will detail plan to reopen parks Tuesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Dr. Sam Page announced Monday that while it’s still too early to lift the stay at home orders in St. Louis County, it’s not too early to start talking about what that might look like. He says that they will begin with our parks.

Dr. Page will release a plan on Tuesday on when the parks will re-open and the restrictions that will be in place.

“We will allow some of our residents to enjoy some of our best amenities and our stir-crazy kids will have some options to release some of their energy. We can certainly take advantage of the spring weather. Closing our parks proved necessary to help stem the spread of the coronavirus in our community but we will be opening them with some restrictions we believe is the right thing to do,” said Dr. Page.

Dr. Page said he believes we can do this safely if we adjust the behavior of people in the parks and provide them with instructions and support to prevent crowding we will know more about the restrictions and those instructions tomorrow.