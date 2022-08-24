CRESTWOOD, Mo. – On a sunny Wednesday morning in south St. Louis County, the sights and sounds of development were on full display. A few hundred feet away, a growing line of prospective buyers gathered outside the Villages of Crestwood Crossing sales center.

Neera Thapaliya wrote her name on the list Monday night. Her father and husband took turns camping out to hold their place in line.

“The second night, I slept myself over here,” Thapaliya said, admitting she didn’t believe she’d ever do that to get a house.

“We had over 800 people on the interest list. Our grand opening was supposed to be on Saturday, but on Monday someone started camping out,” said Erin Hardebeck, director of marketing for McBride Homes. “Then the news just got out from there. This morning, we’re up to 31 campers here at Crestwood Crossing and we expect more people to show up throughout the day.”

Add Clay Northrop to that list.

“We got an email this morning when we were getting my son ready for daycare. Oh, I guess I’m going up to the McBride home site. Packed my laptop, wi-fi, and here we are,” he said.

The development features 81 home sites, separated into three different villages of single-family homes. The lots are first come, first serve.

“Everything from a starter home to a move-up single-family home. Even some three-car garages. Pricing from the low $300,000s to up over $500,000,” Hardebeck said. “The great thing too about this community is that we’re adjacent to a brand new Dierbergs. There’s going to be lots of retail shops, restaurants.”

With access to Grant’s Trail and the Lindbergh School District, the interest is understandable; as is the anxiety.

“I think I’m about 13th in line, so I’m not too worried about getting a lot. It’s just is it the lot that you wanted?” Northrop said.

Thapaliya, who said she’d do “whatever it takes,” get a lot.

“That’s what counts,” she said. “I’m happy.”