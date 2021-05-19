Director and star of new film ‘Finding You’ talk to FOX 2

ST. LOUIS – Stardom takes on falling in love and finding yourself. That’s the idea behind the new movie “Finding You.” Patrick Clark spoke with star Rose Reed and director Brian Baugh about the new movie playing in theaters now.

PATRICK: Rose Reed congratulations on your new film, you should be very proud, and we find you in Ireland in this film. What a beautiful setting for a film.

ROSE: Truly, I think it’s so relevant right now. Everyone has been holed up for the past year and a half and I can’t wait for them to be able to experience this gorgeous adventure movie where you get to see castles and dragons with the movie within a movie and watch as Finley and Beckett kind of explore the beautiful countryside of Ireland and everything it has to offer.

PATRICK: I feel like you did a really nice job for the Ireland tourism bureau.

BRIAN: We all loved Ireland and had an amazing time there and hope it helps people explore the wonderful things about that country and gives them a nudge that way.