DES PERES, Mo. – Firefighters from multiple agencies raced to extinguish a fire Wednesday night at a Dierbergs store in West St. Louis County.

The call came in just after 8:10 p.m. at the Dierbergs at 1080 Lindemann Road.

The fire began in the paper aisle.

No one was injured and the store was safely evacuated. The sprinkler system did activate.

The fire was put out approximately 90 minutes later.

The St. Louis County Bomb and Arson Division is now investigating.