Former KPLR alum wins Podcast of the Year honor

ST. LOUIS – If you grew up watching KPLR, you might remember seeing Nikki Boyer’s smiling face as a reporter and Kid Club host. The former St. Louisan is celebrating her win Sunday night for Podcast of the Year at The Ambies.

Boyer is a multi-talented singer, host, and producer who can now add the accomplishment of beating hundreds of podcasts for the award show’s inaugural event.

“Very excited and shocked I won podcast of the year,” Boyer said.

The St. Louis and KPLR alum who first won viewers in her days hosting the Kids Club, Team 11, and reporting, would go on to front numerous television shows.

But when her best friend Molly would be diagnosed with stage four breast cancer, Boyer used the podcasting platform to connect with listeners about the realities of life.

“It’s called ‘Dying for Sex’ but it’s not just about that,” Boyer said. “It’s about friendship and love and what we do with the time we have left and what we leave behind. So even the title can be…but it’s a beautiful story about my best friend.”

The frank discussion is for adult audiences, but dives into more than the dating world and takes listeners on Molly’s journey.

“We laugh a lot and have a macabre sense of humor about the things that should not be funny but that’s how we got through it together,” Boyer said. “I was really a part of her life journey and her cancer journey and I will be forever grateful for that gift.”

Nikki Boyer’s own journey brought her back to St. Louis to see family and a surprise Sunday night win.

“My family was watching and you hear this eruption and that was one of my favorite parts,” she said. “I got to be home in St. Louis to celebrate one of the biggest things I’ve ever accomplished in my career, so that felt cool.”

