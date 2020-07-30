Fort Zumwalt still plans for in-person school, O’Fallon labeled COVID hotspot

O’FALLON, MO – Amid rising COVID-19 cases, many St. Louis County schools are switching in-class plans to 100% virtual for the upcoming school year. Parents in the Fort Zumwalt School District are wondering if their district will make a similar change.

“We’re just trying to make the right decision for our parents and I think coming back to school would be a good decision, but if the numbers are really spiking in the wrong direction we are going to have to make a change,” said Bernard DuBray, Superintendent Fort Zumwalt School District.

“I hope I’m wrong, but I have a feeling we are going to get closer to that August 24th date, and they are going to make a different decision,” said Stevie Gore, Fort Zumwalt parent.

Fox 2 News asked DuBray why the district has not decided to change the back-to-school plans.

“We are just waiting for our health department,” he said. “Probably about four weeks ago, the numbers were pretty good, we had flattened the curve out here, but only in the last 3 or 2 weeks have they really gotten more attention-getting.”

Fort Zumwalt gave families two options: students in-class 5 days a week, or 100% virtual.

Some parents had expressed interest in a hybrid option.

“I would have loved the option to half days, or even 2 days a week home, 3 days a week at school – I think that would have been a better option and I’m frustrated it wasn’t offered,” said Gore.

DuBray said while parents could not choose a hybrid option for the students, the district can switch to a hybrid plan if needed.

“I think that giving us a choice whether we want to send out kids back is a great idea I personally chose to send all of them back, being a working mom has been really tough, keeping up with schedules,” said Gore. “Everything about being a parent is scary, this just adds a whole other layer to it.”

“I’ve been at it 36 years and I’ve never seen this kind of interest or hysteria about any kind of decision that needs to be made,” said DuBray. “It’s kind of a wait and see thing, we’re scheduled to start Aug 24, hopefully by then we’ll know if their will have to be any changes.”

Another Fort Zumwalt parent said she plans to send her two kids back-to-school in-person. She said when she sees a St. Louis County school change their back-to-school plans to all online, it makes her weary of the upcoming school year at Fort Zumwalt.

“Every time I see it, I get nervous,” said Michelle Crawford, Fort Zumwalt Parent Michelle Crawford. “I wouldn’t like it, I want them to go to school, I think they would learn so much more and better being in school, but I would deal with it if need be.”

DuBray said if students are back in classes, they have a plan to keep students safe.

“if we do have face-to-face school, we can keep kids safe, we have procedures in place with face masks and hand washing and social distancing and we have all kinds of procedures that would keep kids safe if we do so face-to-face.”