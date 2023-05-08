ST. LOUIS — Flashlights, vests, and first-aid kits are among the tools that police and fire-fighters use. But, what you might not know is that the supplies are often paid for out of pocket.

The Captain David Dorn Foundation was established to honor the legacy of the retired St. Louis officer, who was killed in 2020. His wife, Ann, and others set up the Foundation to provide equipment and services to departments.

Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with Ann Dorn and Pevely Police Chief Mark Glenn about the support the foundation has provided to more than 700 first responders.