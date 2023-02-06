ST. LOUIS — Younger generations are less aware of heart disease and its impact on women. Many people don’t know the warning signs of heart attacks or strokes, yet heart disease remains the top killer of women.

February is American Heart Month, a time when Americans are encouraged to take note of their cardiovascular health. On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, Jasmine Huda spoke with three guests about three important issues in the Go Red movement: CPR, blood pressure, and health disparities.

Dr. Angela Brown, American Heart Association St. Louis volunteer and director of the Hypertension Clinic at the Washington University School of Medicine.

Rachelle Bartnick, AHA St. Louis Senior Community Health Director

Crystal Williams, Heart Survivor