SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A bill that would ban the sale and delivery of assault weapons in Illinois now heads to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk.

The Illinois House of Representatives has voted 68-41 for the bill. The Senate voted on the bill Monday.

Democrats say banning semi-automatic firearms will save lives.

“This bill bans assault weapons, large capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices, establishes an anti-gun trafficking task force and makes other critically needed changes,” Rep. Denyse Wang Stoneback (D-Skokie) said.

Republicans largely opposed the ban, believing it cuts down on Illinoisans’ Second Amendment rights.

“This bill violate those constitutional rights, and will not reduce violent crime,” Rep. Pat Windhorst (R-Metropolis) said.

This is the second vote the Illinois House of Representative made on a bill banning assault weapons this year. The Illinois Senate did not advance the House’s original bill.

Governor Pritzker indicated Monday he supports the bill.