ARNOLD, Mo. – People living in Jefferson County are mad about a proposed new apartment complex near Arnold.

More than a dozen went out to talk to You Paid For It investigator Elliott Davis about the project calling for 150 apartments.

The issue goes before the Jefferson County planning and zoning board Thursday. Those against it say their county is just not ready for new development like this in the area. The city of Arnold has a problem with the project too.

Davis talked to citizens and to the Arnold city administrator about the proposal.

“They are overbuilding without putting in the roads and the sewers that we need,” concerned resident Lori Arons said. “Then the county has to come along later and say oh we have to widen this road and put sewers in. That should be done first, but the builders don’t care.”

“We believe there are several issues with the streets where there are not wide enough and the cul de sacs aren’t big enough to meet the fire code,” said Arnold City Administrator Bryan Richison.

FOX 2 did reach out to Jefferson County Planning & Zoning, but they said they had no comment.