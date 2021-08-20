KPLR 11 and Subchannels Moving Frequencies to Make Way for ATSC 3.0 NextGen

Attention KPLR 11 The CW (11.1), Court TV (11.2), AND Comet TV (11.3), viewers:

These stations will transition to new over-the-air channels, beginning September 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM (CST). They will relocate from the ATSC 1.0 signal to a new frequency. If you currently use an antenna to watch KPLR 11 The CW and these subchannels for free, you may need to obtain new equipment to receive the ATSC 3.0 signal, or you will need to rescan your television set on or after Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM (CST) to receive the relocated signal over the air. Cable and Satellite viewers will not be affected. For specific instructions on how to rescan your TV’s tuner, revisit this page on September 23, 2021 or call 314-213-2222 during normal business hours, Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM-5:00PM.

Visit www.TVAnswers.org or call 1-888-CALL-FCC (1-888-225-5322) and press 6 for more information.