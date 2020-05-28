Breaking News
Major Case Squad to investigate north St. Louis County homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is taking over a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis County.

According to a Major Case Squad spokesperson, officers with the North County Police Cooperative responded to a call around 4 p.m. for a “person down” at a residence.

Police found the body of 34-year-old Tyrone J. Humphries, who had suffered unspecified “traumatic injuries.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 636-537-4000 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

