ST. LOUIS – Carlton Gunn faces several charges and is held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

North county police cooperative officers said a fight broke out in the parking lot of Normandy High School after a prep football game on the 6700 block of St. Charles Rock Road. Police said Gunn pulled out a weapon and fired several rounds. No injuries were reported.

Police took Gunn into custody shortly after a chase in Charlack.