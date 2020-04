JENNINGS, Mo. – A group of local McDonald’s franchisees is partnering with the Urban League of Metro St. Louis.

The Urban League of Metro St. Louis has stepped forward as leaders during this pandemic.

On Tuesday, over 1,100 cases of food arrived in Jennings in anticipation of a Saturday food distribution.

The McDonald’s Metro Co-op represents 160 restaurants in the St. Louis Metro East Region.

Approximately $45,000 worth of food will be part of a distribution Saturday, May 2 at Jamestown Mall.