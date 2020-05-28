Missouri magician to perform on the CW’s Masters of Illusion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Missouri magician will make her national television debut on the CW’s Masters of Illusion in June. Juliana Fay has been regularly performing in Branson for the last decade in a production called Intrigue Theater. Prior to a career in magic, she was a professional NBA dancer for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The CW episode’s title is “The Blind Magician and Floating Off A Barstool.” This is the trick that Fay will be performing on the show. She is one of 10 female magicians appearing on the show this season.

You can see Fay perform during the Masters of Illusion on June 5. The show airs on KPLR 11 in St. Louis at 8:00 pm.