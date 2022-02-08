Panera is giving away a diamond ring with their bread this Valentine’s Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A lot of people get engaged in February. It’s often referred to as the month of love. But many remain ring-less and disappointed. Panera is giving those who wake up ring-less next week a diamond ring served in a bread bowl box.

Starting on February 14, 2022, Panera fans will be able to enter for a chance to score a stunning addition to their jewelry collection alongside a year subscription to Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club.

Enter for a chance to win by sending a tweet or an Instagram post with the hashtags #PaneraDate and #Sweepstakes along with a pic of yourself, your bread, a significant other, friends or colleagues.

Learn more at: PaneraBaguetteRing.com.