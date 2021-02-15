Presidential Libraries, Museums, and more: History repeats itself

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Presidential Libraries, Museums and More is back for episode 12. The award-winning series takes you on a road trip into history being made.

From the second impeachment to the storming of the Capitol, we take a look at history repeating itself in Washington D.C.

We will “sail” into the Oval Office through a few Presidential Libraries and find out about the most important piece of office furniture still making history. We’re off to an underground cave that played a role in the election of Dwight Eisenhower. Plus, a Show Me State company honors the new 46th president and vice president in a colorful way. And we’ll learn the worth of Abraham Lincoln’s words and a lock of his hair.

