ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Emmy award-winning Presidential Libraries, Museums, and More returns for its 14th episode. The American road trip into this country’s past and present takes us to the Empire State. We go to Hyde Park and inside the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library & Museum.

This stop is a one-of-a-kind find from his specialty-made Ford convertible to the cape worn at Yalta to his collection of model ships. Plus, a teacher telling Abraham Lincoln’s story in his own voice. A World War II veteran remembers Bob Dole.

Then, celebrate Ulysses S. Grant on his 200th birthday. We stop in the Big Apple to find out who is buried in Grant’s Tomb.